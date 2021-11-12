From Iceland — Several Earthquakes Near Keilir

Photo by Hafsteinn Robertsson/Creative Commons

According to the Icelandic Met Office’s data, several earthquakes shook the ground last night, reports Vísir. Largest of the tremors occurred near Keilir in Reykjanes and was measured at 3.2 magnitudes.

The quake struck at 5:06 this morning a little over 3 kilometers southwest of Keilir. It is unlikely that said earthquake is linked to the larger tremor that happened in the south of Iceland yesterday.

In South Iceland the ground has also been active with tremors. Several earthquakes have measured over 2.0 since midnight. The strongest one occurred around six in the morning and was measured at 2.7. Another stronger tremor measured at 2.6 happened a bit before two in the morning.

Both above-mentioned quakes took place near Vatnafjöll, where a large tremor of a magnitude of 5.2 was detected yesterday. This was felt all the way in Reykjavík, which is some 100 kilometers away from Vatnafjöll.