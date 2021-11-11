From Iceland — RVK Newscast #144: Two Fatal Accidents & Record COVID Numbers

Photo by Art Bicnick

On today’s Newscast from Reykjavík Grapevine, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson visits Gufunes, Grafarvogi to bring you the latest in Icelandic news.

COVID-19 numbers have gone the roof and are now at an all-time high in Iceland. 18 people are at the hospital and 4 are in critical care. Read more HERE.

There has been some very tragic news this week in Iceland: a young woman was drowned at Reynisfjara beach, and a man was killed in a terrible e-scooter accident in Reykjavík. Both of these incidents have individually sparked debate about safety in Iceland.

Read more about the Reynisfjara accident HERE.

