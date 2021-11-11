From Iceland — RVK Newscast #144: Two Fatal Accidents & Record COVID Numbers


RVK Newscast #144: Two Fatal Accidents & Record COVID Numbers

Published November 11, 2021

Art Bicnick

On today’s Newscast from Reykjavík Grapevine, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson visits Gufunes, Grafarvogi to bring you the latest in Icelandic news.

COVID-19 numbers have gone the roof and are now at an all-time high in Iceland. 18 people are at the hospital and 4 are in critical care. Read more HERE.

There has been some very tragic news this week in Iceland: a young woman was drowned at Reynisfjara beach, and a man was killed in a terrible e-scooter accident in Reykjavík. Both of these incidents have individually sparked debate about safety in Iceland.
Read more about the Reynisfjara accident HERE.

Want to be in with the chance of wining a box of Icelandic Christmas goodies—and a branch of Christmas tree to get the scent of Icelandic Christmas? You can do so by signing up for our newsletter before 1500 Icelandic time on Friday 12th November and answering the following question:

Which ONE of these is NOT the name of one of the 13 legendary Yule Lads?
a) Gluggagægir = Window Peeper
b) Hurðaskellir = Door Slammer
c) Kertasníkir = Candle Beggar
d) Pönnusleikir = Pan Licker

The sign up link is here.

Just want the box? You can buy it from direct from our shop, here.

