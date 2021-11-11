From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Third Day In A Row Of Record-Breaking Daily Cases

COVID Roundup: Third Day In A Row Of Record-Breaking Daily Cases

Published November 11, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 200 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 77 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. There have, once again, never been so many single-day cases since the pandemic first reached Iceland.

206 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,365 in domestic quarantine and 1,505 in isolation. 16 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 445.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 25.9.

279,044 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 4th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 66,842 have also received booster shots. MBL reports than some 160,000 Icelanders will be invited to get booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Guide Who Witnessed Death At Reynisfjara Speaks Out: “We Need Boots On The Ground”

Guide Who Witnessed Death At Reynisfjara Speaks Out: “We Need Boots On The Ground”

by

News
Most Tourists Visiting Iceland In October Were American

Most Tourists Visiting Iceland In October Were American

by

News
Tourist Swept Out To Sea At Reynisfjara

Tourist Swept Out To Sea At Reynisfjara

by

News
Unemployment Continues To Decrease

Unemployment Continues To Decrease

by

News
COVID Roundup: Another Record Number Of Daily Cases

COVID Roundup: Another Record Number Of Daily Cases

by

News
RVK Newscast #143: Icelandic Christmas Trees and Covid Numbers

RVK Newscast #143: Icelandic Christmas Trees and Covid Numbers

by

Show Me More!