From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Third Day In A Row Of Record-Breaking Daily Cases

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 200 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 77 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. There have, once again, never been so many single-day cases since the pandemic first reached Iceland.

206 are in border screening quarantine, with 2,365 in domestic quarantine and 1,505 in isolation. 16 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 445.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 25.9.

279,044 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of November 4th, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 66,842 have also received booster shots. MBL reports than some 160,000 Icelanders will be invited to get booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.