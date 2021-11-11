From Iceland — Most Tourists Visiting Iceland In October Were American

Photo by Adobe Stock

According to an announcement made by the Icelandic Tourist Board and Isavia, departing flights from Keflavík Airport to other countries was around 103,000 in October, reports Vísir. Most of the tourists visiting Iceland were from the United States.

The announcement states that since the beginning of this year, approximately 548,000 foreign travelers have left Iceland. This means that the number increased by over 17 percent compared to last year’s numbers.

The last time as many flights departed from Iceland in October was in 2015. Almost a third of all the passengers were Americans. The British were in second place, covering almost 10 percent of the travelers. Third place went to Germans, who were approximately 9 percent of the passengers. Other frequent visitors were Danish, Polish, Spanish, Italian, French, Dutch and Canadian people.

The number of Icelanders who left the country was almost 40,000 last month. However, last year it was only around four thousand.