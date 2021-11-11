From Iceland — Time-lapse Video Shows Breiðamerkurjökull's Melting Process

Photo by Art Bicnick

A video showing the rapid melting of Breiðamerkurjökull glacier has attracted a great deal of attention, reports Sky News. It is believed to capture the destructive effects that global warming has on nature.

During last summer, a team of glaciologists, filmmakers and science communicators installed two time-lapse cameras at Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, within Vatnjökull National Park in the southeast of Iceland. The projects highlights the impact that climate change has on the glaciers around Iceland.

One of the leaders of the project, Dr. Kieran Baxter from the University of Dundee, says that the video is certainly thought-provoking. He states that climate change is already having serious consequences for the world, and we must take responsibility for it.

“The path we are taking now, including decisions made at COP26, will have a major impact on the climate we will have to deal with in the future. The amount of melting we see in Iceland is just one indication of the scale of that effect,” Baxter added.

Scientists have proven that Icelandic glaciers are no longer able to recover from the loss of ice that happens during the summers. The glaciers used to be in balance and gained the lost ice back in the wintertime, but nowadays they are shrinking with each passing year.