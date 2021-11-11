From Iceland — Massive Earthquake Hits Near Hekla Volcano

Photo by Art Bicnick

According to the latest data from the Icelandic Met Office, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck some 1.5km west-south-west of Vatnafjöll, near the Hekla volcano, at 13:21 today.

The quake was measured to have occurred some 5.6 kilometres below the surface of the earth, and was so powerful that it was very distinctly felt in Reykjavík, some 100 kilometres away.

Following the initial quake, several aftershocks have been since recorded. At the time of this writing, some 13 aftershocks with a magnitude greater than 1.0, and four with a magnitude greater than 2.0, have been measured. All of them were centered at least 3 kilometres beneath the surface.

There have been no reported injuries or severe damages to property, fortunately. The location of the quake, however, being so close to one of Iceland’s most active volcanoes may be cause for closer monitoring of the situation. As always, we will keep you updated.