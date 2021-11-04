From Iceland — Traffic Record On The Ring Road

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

According to Travel Info’s website, the traffic on the Ring Road during October has never been higher than it was last October, reports RÚV. The growing number of both domestic and foreign tourists, winter holidays and increased economic activity are the most likely explanations for this.

From last year’s statistics, traffic increased by almost 32 percent. The growth was highest in Mýrdalssandur, where the traffic was two and a half times higher than it was in October 2020. However, it needs to be considered that the pandemic had a big impact on last year’s numbers.

Proportionally, traffic has increased the most in East Iceland, where it grew by 29 percent. In the North, traffic increased by 24 percent and in the South and West by approximately 16 percent. In the greater Reykjavík area, the growth was almost 8 percent.

The total national traffic for this year is expected to increase by 13.5 percent compared to last year. This year’s number would still be about 2 percent lower than it was in 2019. When looking at traffic volume between weekdays, traffic is heaviest on Fridays and lowest on Saturdays.