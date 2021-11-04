From Iceland — Icelandic Lava Show Opening In Reykjavík

Photo by John Pearson

The Icelandic Lava Show has secured funding for another exhibition in addition to the one that is currently running in Vík. The new exhibition will open in Reykjavík before summer 2022.

An investment agreement was signed with EB Invest, who will finance the project among other investors. “I went to the lava show last spring and was completely in awe. For days, I couldn’t get it off my mind, thinking about all the possibilities it held,” says Birgir Örn Birgisson, a representative from EB Invest. “When discussions started with the owners of the Icelandic Lava Show, it was clear that we shared the same vision. We have big ambitions,” he adds.

Join our High Five Club at either the ‘Secret Handshake’ or ‘Elbow Five’ level, and get an e-copy of The Reykjavík Grapevine magazine emailed to you as soon as it comes out. And if you join before Friday November 12th, you can chat with the Grapevine Team on a Zoom call that afternoon!

The new exhibition will be located in Grandi, and preparations are underway to open before next summer. Júlíus Ingi Jónsson and Ragnhildur Ágústsdóttir, the founders of the Icelandic Lava Show, are excited for the future. They say that the two exhibitions will be different in a way, but support each other.

In Vík, the focus will mainly revolve around Katla, one of the most dangerous volcanic systems in the world, and visitors are told in detail what it’s like for the locals to live under this constant threat. In Reykjavík, however, the focus will be in Icelandic volcanism in general, with special emphasis on the dangers around the capital area. “It will be a mesmerizing experience,” Ragnhildur promises.

The Icelandic Lava Show was first opened in 2018 in Vík. The show recreates a volcanic eruption by melting lava up to 1100°C and displaying it to the visitors. It is the only place in the world where people can safely experience hot lava flow at close quarters.