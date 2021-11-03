From Iceland — University Of Iceland Increasing The Number Of Gender Neutral Facilities

Photo by Flinga/Creative Commons

Gender neutral facilities can now be found in most of the buildings at the University of Iceland (HÍ), reports Vísir. The university has been criticized for not offering the option for gender neutral lavatories everywhere.

“I think it’s safe to say that we have gender neutral toilets available in approximately 75% of the buildings here at the university. If there isn’t one in a certain building, another one will be close by,” says Jón Atli Benediktsson, the headmaster of HÍ.

Advocates for the rights of queer people have criticized the university for the limited supply of gender neutral facilities. Last month, one of the students placed gender neutral markers on the bathroom doors at the university and reported that they were taken down quickly.

Jón Atli says that the issue has been noted and gender neutral toilets are well under way. “We have a specific plan for including gender neutral toilets in each building. We are working on this, but it takes a while to complete the task,” he comments.