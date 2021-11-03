From Iceland — Investigation Dropped Against Man Suspected Of Shooting Mayor's Car

Photo by RIFF

The man who was taken into custody as suspected of having shot at Reykjavík Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson’s (above) parked car and the offices of the Social Democrats has now had the investigation against him dropped by the district attorney, Fréttablaðið reports.

The decision to do so is based on an article of criminal law which gives the police the discretion to cease an investigation if they believe that there is not enough basis to continue it. The suspect in question is a former police officer.

The arrest was initially made after the suspect was spotted on CCTV around the time and place of the shooting. This was ultimately considered insufficient evidence, and the suspect has repeatedly denied the charges against him.

He may, though, still face weapons charges, amongst them for the handling and possession of a firearm in a public space; it is only the charges of violence or threats against a public official and destruction of property which have been dropped.

Bear in mind this case is unrelated to last September’s case, wherein he was also suspected of harassing a member of Reykjavík City Council.