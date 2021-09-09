From Iceland — Man Suspected Of Shooting Mayor's Car Now Harassing City Councilperson

Photo by Natsha Nandabhiwat

Police kept watch over Reykjavík City Hall last Tuesday while city council held proceedings as Centre Party vice councilperson Baldur Borgþórsson is reportedly being seriously harassed. According to sources close to Fréttablaðið, the person responsible for the harassment is none other than the same person suspected of having shot at the mayor’s car last January.

It is reported that during evening recess, representatives were informed that they would not be allowed to leave the building alone, and that rented cars would be waiting outside for those who were not driving. Baldur did not want to comment on the matter with reporters. RÚV reports that police have also begun an informal watch over the mayor’s house as well.

As reported, the suspect in question is a former police officer, Hallur Gunnar Erlingsson. He is suspected of having not only shot at the mayor’s car, but also at the offices of the Social Democrats. Last February, police said that the matter was a “priority case” being investigated with the help of the District Prosecutor.

In 2009, Hallur reportedly began a complex legal process known as “restored honour“, wherein one’s legal reputation, but not their criminal record, is effectively cleansed in part by having several people attest that one has changed their ways for the better. People usually seek this process in order to hold positions that their previous crimes would normally bar them from holding.

In Hallur’s case, RÚV reported that in autumn 2003 he has been found guilty of sexual assault against three women and sentenced to 18 months in prison. He completed his sentence in 2005 and sought restored honour in 2009, which was later granted.

