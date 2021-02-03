From Iceland — Former Police Officer Is Suspected Of Shooting The Mayor's Car

Photo by Rebecca Conway

A former police officer has now become the prime suspect of shooting a firearm at the Mayor of Reykjavik’s car.

According to sources at Fréttablaðið, the man in question is named Hallur Gunnar Erlingsson. The man is said to be in his mid 60’s and is considered dangerous.

Hallur used to be a police officer. However, in the autumn of 2003, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually abusing his sister-in-law and two others.

He was placed in custody last Saturday and remained there until Monday. His custody has since been extended to Friday due to police considering the man to be a threat.

An attack on democracy?

In January, it was reported that the mayor’s car had been shot at. Bullet holes were also discovered at the offices of the Social Democrats, the party from which Dagur hails.

Another man was arrested last week but has since been released. The police however have seized a large collection of firearms at the man’s house, including two rifles.

The investigation has now been made a priority case by the police in the capital area and the District Prosecutor is investigating the case as a breach of authority.

Trying to right his wrongs.

In 2010, Hallur was given a clean slate after going through court to attempt to have his named cleared, in a complex process known as “restored honour”. This procedure effectively cleanses one’s legal reputation, but not their criminal record, and involves having multiple witnesses attest that one has changed since the violations that were committed. His application was backed up by seven certificates said to have proven he was a changed man.

One of the alleged recommenders, Ólafur Guðmundsson, spoke with RÚV four years ago stating that he did not write any letter and was unaware that Hallur was applying for a restored honour.

An announcement from the police states that the case is going well but that it is not possible for more information to be shared at this time.

