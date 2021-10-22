From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 66 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 24 In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 66 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 42 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

255 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,418 in domestic quarantine and 653 in isolation. Seven are currently in hospital with the virus, with none in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 187.1, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 18.5.

278,276 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 22nd, comprising 89% of those aged 12 and older. 61,321 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.