From Iceland — No Snow Expected On The First Winter Day

No Snow Expected On The First Winter Day

Published October 22, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Tomorrow, October 23rd, is known as the first day of winter in Iceland, reports Morgunblaðið. However, according to the Icelandic Met Office’s weather forecast, the day is not supposed to feel wintery at all.

In the south and west it is going to get a bit windy. According to the weather forecast, the wind is expected to reach 3-10 meters per second.

The western and eastern parts of the land will face rainfall especially during the morning of the first day of winter. In most parts of Iceland, the weather will remain rain-free and mild. The temperature is expected to vary between 3°C and 8°C.

No snow is expected during the first winter day, although it has snowed in various parts of the country already. The latest news about snow showers have come from the southern and western parts of the land.

