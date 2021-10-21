From Iceland — RVK Newscast #140: Murder Conviction in Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to Reykjavík Grapevine’s 140th Newscast! Today editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson reports on the conviction of Angjelin Sterkaj, who was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In other news, phone company Míla will be sold to french fund for around 7 billion ISK and the election mess drama is the unwanted gift that just keeps on giving.

We also visited Elko, well known electronic shop in Iceland, to check out an art exhibit that is part of the visual arts festival Sequences, which is taking place across the country at the moment. The art piece in question is called ‘Solar Plexus Pressure Belt™G2’, created by Sæmundur Þór Helgason, and is a belt that’s designed to make wearers forget about all of their money problems.

