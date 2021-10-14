From Iceland — Seismic Activity At Keilir Reduced Significantly

Photo by Art Bicnick

As reported by Morgunblaðið, the seismic activity at Keilir has reduced greatly during the past few days. According to the Icelandic Met Office, only a few dozen earthquakes are detected daily around the area.

Nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, Salóme Jórunn Bernharðsdóttir, says that it’s difficult to assess whether the tremors will completely cease at Keilir.

“It is difficult to say what will happen. At the moment, it looks like it is slowing down and it can just as well be expected to calm down,” she comments.

Salóme Jórunn says that the experts at the Icelandic Met Office will continue observing the situation, but nothing significant could have been read from the results so far. Magma has stayed underground, and there are no clear signs that it is breaking its way up to the surface. “We still have webcams, seismometers and gas meters in the area,” Salóme Jórunn concludes.