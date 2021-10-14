From Iceland — Seismic Activity At Keilir Reduced Significantly

Seismic Activity At Keilir Reduced Significantly

Published October 14, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

As reported by Morgunblaðið, the seismic activity at Keilir has reduced greatly during the past few days. According to the Icelandic Met Office, only a few dozen earthquakes are detected daily around the area.

GREETINGS GRAPEVINE NATION: our Youtube Membership scheme is LIVE! Don’t know what we’re talking about? Check out our introduction video here for all the info!

Nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Met Office, Salóme Jórunn Bernharðsdóttir, says that it’s difficult to assess whether the tremors will completely cease at Keilir.

“It is difficult to say what will happen. At the moment, it looks like it is slowing down and it can just as well be expected to calm down,” she comments.

Salóme Jórunn says that the experts at the Icelandic Met Office will continue observing the situation, but nothing significant could have been read from the results so far. Magma has stayed underground, and there are no clear signs that it is breaking its way up to the surface. “We still have webcams, seismometers and gas meters in the area,” Salóme Jórunn concludes.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #138: Rumbles at the Volcano

RVK Newscast #138: Rumbles at the Volcano

by

News
RVK Newscast #137: DON’T WALK ON THE LAVA!

RVK Newscast #137: DON’T WALK ON THE LAVA!

by

News
2021 Arctic Circle Assembly Begins Today

2021 Arctic Circle Assembly Begins Today

by

News
Squid Game Popular Among Young Children In Iceland

Squid Game Popular Among Young Children In Iceland

by

News
Queer People In Iceland Receiving Violent Threats; Hate Crime Laws Needed

Queer People In Iceland Receiving Violent Threats; Hate Crime Laws Needed

by

News
Skjöldur, The Huge Cat From Reykjanesbær

Skjöldur, The Huge Cat From Reykjanesbær

by

Show Me More!