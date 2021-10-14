From Iceland — Squid Game Popular Among Young Children In Iceland

Photo by Twitter/Netflix

The Korean TV show Squid Game is hugely popular in Iceland among children despite the violence portrayed in the show. Experts at Home and School, the National Parents Association, urge parents to discuss the matter with their children and advise them to block the show from kids under 16 years old, reports Vísir.

Squid Game has broken all viewership records on Netflix after its release on September 17th. Because of its brutality, the show is banned for people under the age of sixteen. However, it seems to be popular among young people despite the age limit.

Young Icelanders are no exception. The National Parents Association encourages parents to speak to their children about the issue. The association also reminds that it is possible to block the show from their children on Netflix.

Sigurður Sigurðsson, an expert in children’s media use at the National Parents Association, emphasizes the importance of talking with the kids and listening to their experiences with the content. “It is necessary for children to be able to talk about what they have seen. Many have seen something horrible in the episodes, and it is vital for them to speak about it.”