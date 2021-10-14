From Iceland — RVK Newscast #138: Rumbles at the Volcano

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today on Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and his trusty sidekick Pollý visit the Volcano in Fagradalsfjall, and the epicentre of the earthquakes close to Keilir.

Over 10,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the past 2 weeks, although the majority of them have been too minor to be detected by humans. The Fagradalsfjall volcano is dormant and has been so for 3 weeks. It’s unclear what its future is right now, and it’s possible that this could be it. But there is still smoke coming from the crater, and you know what they say, where there is smoke, there could be a raging volcano.

