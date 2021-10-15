From Iceland — Eruption's Activity Decreasing

Photo by John Pearson

It is too early to declare the eruption at Geldingadalur to be over, although there are signs of it happening, reports Vísir. Magma has not emerged from the crater in about four weeks now, which is the longest break in its activity since the eruption began last March.

Geophysicist at the University of Iceland Páll Einarsson thinks that statements declaring the eruption to be over are issued too early, since the situation in the area has not changed. Even though magma has not emerged, it doesn’t mean that the eruption is over.

Attendance declining rapidly

The eruption site has had constant visitors until the activity stopped September 18th. Ever since its activity decreased, the amount of visitors has reduced significantly. Although this month’s statistics show that the number of travellers attending the eruption site per day was 793 on average, the number has never been so low since the beginning of the eruption.

However, some people are interested in seeing the inactive volcano as well. Some have even wanted to climb all the way up to the crater, since they believe the eruption is over. Specialists at the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue urge people not to do so, because it might not be safe.