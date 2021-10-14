From Iceland — RVK Newscast #137: DON'T WALK ON THE LAVA!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Hæ again from Reykjavík! Reykjavík Grapevine’s Editor-in-Chief Valur Grettisson is back with his Chief Morale Officer, Pollý, in Laugardalur with an update on Icelandic news. On today’s agenda: a memorial plaque for Iceland playwright Guðmundur Kamban was removed because of questionable connections with the Nazis in the Danish occupation. The history around this is murky and it raises a lot of questions about how we deal with figures like this in our past. In volcano news, there have been over 10,000 earthquakes around Keilir, the land is still rising in Askja and an old volcanic system in Snæfellsnes seems to be awakening. Despite our continued warnings, people are still walking on the lava! Someone was even spotted on the volcano itself. Needless to say, this was incredibly dangerous. Finally, the Icelandic movie, Lamb, has earned over one million dollars so far in US cinema – an excellent boost to the Icelandic film industry.

