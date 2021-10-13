Poll: Largest Share Of Those Polled Want Katrín Jakobsdóttir To Continue As Prime Minister

Photo by Baldur Web

A new poll from Maskína, which asked respondents which party chairs they would most like to see be Iceland’s next prime minister, showed the greatest portion of those polled overwhelmingly choosing Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Iceland’s current Prime Minister and chair of the Leftist-Greens, Kjarninn reports.

The poll was conducted from September 27th—two days after election day—through October 7th, and there were 946 respondents in all.

Of the eight options given, 57.6% said they wanted Katrín to be Iceland’s next prime minister. This is far ahead of the second place contender, Progressive Party chair Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, who came in at 9.8%. The least popular options of all were Centre Party chair Sigmundur Davíð Gunnlaugsson and People’s Party chair Inga Sæland, who came in at 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Most striking is what the data shows when respondents are broken down by party affiliation. 69% of Progressive voters chose Katrín, as opposed to 17.3% for their own chair; 58% of Independence Party chose Katrín, as opposed to 24.4% for Bjarni Benediktsson; and 57% of Social Democrats chose Katrín compared to 29% for Logi Einarsson.

Interestingly, Centre Party voters broke from this trend entirely. 63% of them said they wanted their own chair, Sigmundur Davíð, to be Iceland’s next prime minister, compared to 24%, who selected Katrín.

Government coalition talks between the Left-Greens, the Independence Party and the Progressive Party are still ongoing at the time of this writing.