From Iceland — Earthquakes Of Magnitudes Greater Than 3.0 In Reykjanes Peninsula

Earthquakes Of Magnitudes Greater Than 3.0 In Reykjanes Peninsula

Published October 13, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Met Office

According to Vísir, two fairly strong earthquakes occurred last night in Reykjanes peninsula. Both of the quakes measured over a magnitude of 3.

The bigger one, which was of a magnitude of 3.3, happened around 23:00 last night approximately 7.5 kilometers west of Reykjanestá, the uttermost tip of Reykjanes Peninsula.

The second earthquake was only slightly smaller and measured 3.2. It occurred less than an hour after the first tremor, and it was located 7.5 kilometers northeast of Eldey.

Many smaller earthquakes have followed the bigger tremors, but only three of them have measured larger than 2 magnitudes.

The earthquakes in Keilir, which have been ongoing since September 27th, seem to be laying low these days. However, two bigger quakes measured 2.5 occurred last night around 2:30.

