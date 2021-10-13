From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 50 New Cases, Roughly Half In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Photo by John Pearson

There were 50 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 24 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

390 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,632 in domestic quarantine and 448 in isolation. Four are currently in hospital with the virus, with one in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 144.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 9.0.

277,210 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 7th, comprising 88% of those aged 12 and older. 53,370 have also received booster shots.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.