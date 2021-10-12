From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 36 New Domestic Cases, Still No One In Intensive Care

Published October 12, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 36 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 16 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

387 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,562 in domestic quarantine and 451 in isolation. Five are currently in hospital with the virus, with none in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 136.6, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.6.

277,210 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of October 7th, comprising 88% of those aged 12 and older. 53,370 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

