From Iceland — Beer Festival In Hveragerði's Greenhouse

Photo by Art Bicnick

Vísir reports that an Icelandic beer festival will be held in Hveragerði on October 22nd to 23rd. It is hosted by Ölverk brewery, and it takes place in a large greenhouse, where dozens of Icelandic breweries present their products. The star of the festival is said to be a beer cheese.

Laufey Sif Lárusdóttir, the chairman of the Association of Icelandic Craft Breweries, is excited about the upcoming event. She says that the breweries taking part in the festival come from all parts of Iceland. There’s already over twenty breweries that are attending the event.

Apart from actual beer, the festival guests will get a chance to taste other beer-related products, such as beer cheese produced by Mjólkursamsalan. Music performances will also take place both evenings, including concerts from Bjartmar Guðlaugsson and Hjálmar.

According to Laufey, tourists are quite interested in Icelandic craft beers. “The number of foreign people coming to visit Icelandic breweries has grown,” she comments.

Laufey says that there are twenty-five craft breweries in Iceland at the moment, and that number is only expected to increase. “We believe that the breweries employ around 300 people altogether,” she remarks.