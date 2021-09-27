From Iceland — Orange Weather Warning Over Northwest Iceland

Orange Weather Warning Over Northwest Iceland

Published September 27, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by

The Icelandic Met Office has issued an orange weather warning over the western part of northwest Iceland. The area is facing strong winds of 18-25 m/s and considerable snow showers. People are advised not to travel, because the snow showers cause poor visibility on the roads.

The strong winds have surely made themselves noticeable in Bolungarvik, where rescue teams were called out this morning due to roof tiles that were blown away by the wind. The rescue teams were kept busy because of other loose objects in the area as well, reports Vísir.

It is essential to stay up-to-date on travel alerts in Iceland, since the weather conditions can change rapidly and with little notice. Consult safetravel.is website for travel advice before setting out on a journey.

Photo by: the Icelandic Met Office

