From Iceland — Epidemiologist Concerned About Spike After Weekend Activities

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason is concerned there will be a spike in Covid-19 infections after the weekend due to a lackadaisical attitude regarding disease control measures, Fréttablaðið reports.

Special events over the weekend are the basis of the added concern. The Men’s Premier League (Úrvalsdeild karla) took place over the weekend, which draws a large amount of supporters as well as additional gatherings and watch parties. A number of election festivities were also held by the various political parties around the country.

“It seemed to me […] that people had their minds on something other than disease control over the weekend,” Þórólfur stated to Bylgjan.

When asked if events—which were only recently opened up to larger numbers of people—should be further restricted if there is a spike in infections after the weekend, Þórólfur said he did not know. It’s his belief that it will be best to continue on with the minimal restrictions currently in place, rather than to lift all restrictions and potentially face another surge. He goes on to note that there are some who appreciate the disease control measures while others who do not and there’s simply nothing to be done about that.

Photo by: Vísir/Vilhelm