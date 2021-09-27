From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 24 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 24 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

Published September 27, 2021

Words by

There were 24 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 16 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

454 are in border screening quarantine, with 908 in domestic quarantine and 341 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with three in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 114.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 5.5.

275,493 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 23rd, comprising 75% of the nation. 48,414 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Photo by: Pixabay/Hvesna

