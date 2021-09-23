From Iceland — Icelandic Cocktail Bar Mentioned On The 50 Best Discovery Website

Icelandic Cocktail Bar Mentioned On The 50 Best Discovery Website

Published September 23, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

According to Vísir, 50 Best Discovery web site has mentioned Icelandic cocktail bar Jungle on their list of 50 additional bars and restaurants that people should visit. This is the first time an Icelandic bar has been added to the list.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crew members Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar as your guides. Click here for more details.

The web site runs two different lists: one for the 50 best discoveries, and the other for the places that didn’t quite make it to the first list but are worth mentioning. Jungle was ranked to the latter list.

50 Best Discovery describes Jungle as a real 21st century cocktail bar with a varied bunch of drinks. The owners of Jungle appreciate the recognition. “We are only two years old this November, so this is really fun news to us. We are constantly trying to improve, and getting recognised this way makes us work even harder,” commented one of the owners, Ólafur Andri Benediktsson.

Jungle also won the Best Place for Cocktails category in Grapevine’s issue of Best Of Reykjavík this year. Congratulations!

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #133: Body At A Luxury Spa & Icelandic Video Game Making Headlines

RVK Newscast #133: Body At A Luxury Spa & Icelandic Video Game Making Headlines

by

News
25 Reports Of Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour In Four Years At HÍ

25 Reports Of Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour In Four Years At HÍ

by

News
Concert For The Environment Tonight

Concert For The Environment Tonight

by

News
Guest Dies At Sky Lagoon

Guest Dies At Sky Lagoon

by

News
Unlikely That Icelandic Glaciers Could Be Saved

Unlikely That Icelandic Glaciers Could Be Saved

by

News
COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases, Vast Majority In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases, Vast Majority In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!