From Iceland — Icelandic Cocktail Bar Mentioned On The 50 Best Discovery Website

Photo by Art Bicnick

According to Vísir, 50 Best Discovery web site has mentioned Icelandic cocktail bar Jungle on their list of 50 additional bars and restaurants that people should visit. This is the first time an Icelandic bar has been added to the list.

The web site runs two different lists: one for the 50 best discoveries, and the other for the places that didn’t quite make it to the first list but are worth mentioning. Jungle was ranked to the latter list.

50 Best Discovery describes Jungle as a real 21st century cocktail bar with a varied bunch of drinks. The owners of Jungle appreciate the recognition. “We are only two years old this November, so this is really fun news to us. We are constantly trying to improve, and getting recognised this way makes us work even harder,” commented one of the owners, Ólafur Andri Benediktsson.

Jungle also won the Best Place for Cocktails category in Grapevine’s issue of Best Of Reykjavík this year. Congratulations!