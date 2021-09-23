From Iceland — RVK Newscast #133: Body At A Luxury Spa & Icelandic Video Game Making Headlines

Photo by Art Bicnick

A man in his twenties was found dead at a luxurious spa in the Reykjavík area. The last trial of the Rauðagerðis murder was today. A captain of a Coast Guard ship has been suspended after being accused of sexually harassing two crew mates on board. The church at Grímsey burned to the ground, and finally, the video game Island of Winds has been getting a lot of attention.

Ads: You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crewmembers Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar as your guides. Click here for more details.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.