From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases, Most In Quarantine

Published September 24, 2021

Pixabay/Hvesna

There were 36 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, only eight were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

328 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,164 in domestic quarantine and 348 in isolation. Eight are currently in hospital with the virus, with four in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 111, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.1.

275,493 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 23rd, comprising 75% of the nation. 48,414 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

