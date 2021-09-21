From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 46 Domestic Cases Yesterday, 24 Outside Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 46 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 24 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

320 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,111 in domestic quarantine and 336 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 111.3, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 6.3.

274,497 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 21st, comprising 74% of the nation. 47,367 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

You can now take walking tours of Reykjavík with Grapevine crewmembers Valur, Pollý and Bjartmar as your guides. Click here for more details.