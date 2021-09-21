From Iceland — The Walrus Of Höfn May Be Irish

Photo by Gary Bembridge / Wikimedia Commons

According to RÚV, the walrus that warmed people’s hearts in the southeastern town of Höfn but disappeared all of a sudden has now made a comeback. The return has been noted all the way in Ireland as well, since the residents of Cork think that it must be the same walrus that was seen in the port of Cork.

The walrus came back yesterday around 19:30. According to a resident of Höfn, Lilja Jóhannesdóttir, who informed RÚV about the return in the first place, the animal reappeared in the same spot where it was last seen on the pier. Many of the town’s people have greeted the well-known traveler, and the police of Höfn are making sure that every visit goes well.

The appearance of the walrus has drawn attention to itself all the way in Cork, too. An organization called Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) is sure that the walrus is the same one who caused considerable damage to small boats on the port of Cork. The Irish have even given a name to the walrus, Wally.

Although Wally has destroyed boats on the port of Cork, the people of SRI seem to be happy that they’ve found Wally safe and sound in Iceland.

