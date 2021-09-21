From Iceland — Orange Weather Warning Over Most Of Iceland

Photo by Veðurstofa Íslands/Facebook

The Icelandic Met Office has issued an orange alert for a majority of the country today, with only Breiðafjörður and parts of the northern regions remaining under a yellow warning.

Rain and high winds of 15-23 m/s with potential violent gusts around mountains and tall buildings are a concern in the capital area from roughly 13:30-17:00 today. Residents have been advised to secure loose articles around their home.

In the south, southeast/easterly winds of 15-20 m/s and heavy rain have the potential to create hazardous travel conditions into the afternoon. Severe wind gusts up to 40 m/s can be possible around the Eyjafjöll mountains. Southern Iceland and the Central Highlands are expected to remain under an orange advisory throughout the afternoon, evening and into tomorrow.

After initial uncertainty over the impact of this front, the warning level raised from yellow to orange last night when the depression deepened.

Reduced temperatures as well as rain and/or sleet showers can be expected throughout most of the country today. The Met Office should be consulted for regional-specific warnings and recommendations.

Staying up-to-date on travel alerts is essential in Iceland, where weather conditions can change quickly and with little warning. Consult safetravel.is for potentially life-saving travel advice and advisories before embarking.

