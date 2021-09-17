From Iceland — A Possible New Eruption Turned Out To Be The Moon

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Icelandic Met Office had quite an eventful nightshift last night. Vísir reports that the office received a number of announcements about a possible new eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula, a bit to the east from the eruption site at Fagradalsfjall.

Each person who contacted the meteorological office had a similar story to tell: they reported that the area east of the volcanoes in Geldingadalur was glowing.

The Icelandic Met Office was intrigued and decided to take a better look at the magically glowing volcanoes. It turned out that the reason behind the radiant scenery was actually the moon. That night, the moon had been glowing orange, which made it seem like the volcanoes were erupting on the Reykjanes peninsula.

It seems like Icelanders don’t get to experience a new eruption, at least for now.

