From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 25 New Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 25 New Domestic Cases, Most Outside Quarantine

Published September 17, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

There were 25 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 13 were outside quarantine at diagnosis, and nine were unvaccinated.

326 are in border screening quarantine, with 765 in domestic quarantine and 354 in isolation. Nine are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 114.5, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.6.

273,612 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 16th, comprising 74% of the nation. 45,421 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

