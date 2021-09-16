From Iceland — An Unexpected Lava Flow At The Volcano

Photo by Art Bicnick

Many people witnessed an unexpected lava flow at the eruption site in Fagradalsfjall yesterday, reports Vísir.

A lava pond near the crater erupted and the lava inside burst out at high speed. The area was quickly evacuated and closed after the lava stream started to flow out.

Ingólfur Páll Matthíasson, a guide, was at the volcano early yesterday morning. He expected to see some lava splashing out of the volcano, but instead, he ended up being one of the people witnessing the quickly moving lava flow. “An incredible amount of lava started to flow out, the most I’ve ever seen. And I’ve been here 20 times”, he says.

According to Sigurður Bergmann of the police in Suðurnes, it was clearly dangerous to be at the eruption site when the lava splashed out. “Rescue teams had to leave due to the heat and poor air quality”, he comments.

The rescue team has been busy evacuating the area. They have also rescued two travelers from Gónhóll, one of the most popular lookouts at the eruption. People have also been climbing up the hardened lava, even though this is highly dangerous and they have been advised not to so.

