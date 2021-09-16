From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 37 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine

Photo by John Pearson

There were 37 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 23 were outside quarantine at diagnosis, and 22 were unvaccinated.

353 are in border screening quarantine, with 633 in domestic quarantine and 349 in isolation. Six are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 119.4, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.4.

272,185 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 15th, comprising 74% of the nation. 43,625 have also received booster shots.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

