From Iceland — Pathway To The Eruption Site Closed Due To The Weather

Pathway To The Eruption Site Closed Due To The Weather

Published September 13, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The pathway to the eruption site at Fagradalsfjall has been closed due to the weather, reports Vísir. A yellow weather warning effects traveling in large part of the country this afternoon.

The Icelandic Met Office has urged people not to travel before the worst part of the storm is over. The police of Suðurnes have also encouraged people to be careful with the weather.

Trailers should not be attached to cars when driving during the storm, because the wind can reach up to 18 to 25 metres per second, with gusts near mountains reaching 30 metres per second. People are also advised to move loose objects from outside to inside before the storm hits.

