From Iceland — Tourists Rescued From Cabin At Fimmvörðuháls

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Two tourists were rescued in Southern Iceland yesterday after one was injured while breaking into a cabin to seek shelter from inclement weather, reports Vísir. The pair had been hiking across Fimmvörðuháls, a trail which lies between two glaciers, Eyjafjallajökull and Mýrdalsjökull, when high winds struck.

Rescue teams were called to their aid yesterday afternoon after they had broken into an Útivist cabin nearby. One mad had cut his hand when breaking a window to enter the cabin, requiring medical attention. The tourists and the rescue team made it back to safety around 21:00 last night.

Another call was made to rescue teams yesterday afternoon to assist with a car stuck in the mud in Fljótshlíð in Southern Iceland. The occupants were brought to a nearby town while the car was left behind.

Davíð Már Bjarnason, a representative for the Accident Prevention Association (Slysavarnafélagsins) said the tourists found themselves in hardship because they were unaware of the weather front that was approaching.

It should be no surprise that a country deemed the “land of fire and ice” can produce extreme and rapidly changing weather. This can be especially dangerous for ill-prepared tourists, therefore it is important to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and safe travel tips here.

Right now Iceland is under a yellow weather warning, largely due to high winds. The pathway to the Fagradalsfjall eruption site, a popular tourist attraction, is currently closed due to the conditions.

