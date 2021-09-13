From Iceland — Grapevine's 10th 'Ask Me Anything' This Friday!

Grapevine’s 10th ‘Ask Me Anything’ This Friday!

Published September 13, 2021

Art Bicnick

This Friday, September 17th, at 14:30 Icelandic time, the Reykjavík Grapevine will hold its tenth Ask Me Anything (AMA). You, dear readers, are invited to send your questions to ama@grapevine.is. Your questions will then be answered by editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine, live from our offices.

In addition to sending in questions, you can also opt to participate in the video call itself—either by asking questions during the call, or even appearing on camera (or audio only, if you’re the shy type), by joining the High Five (With A Secret Handshake!) Club or the Elbow Five Club. Fun times!

While these subscribers will be able to watch and participate live, we will also upload the entire stream for everyone to watch afterwards. For an idea of what it’s like, you can check out our previous AMA here.

We look forward to being able to respond to you, our readers and supporters. We owe our very existence as a magazine to you all. See you then!

If you appreciate our journalism, please join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on at Grapevine Towers, your membership gets you access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, and regular video chats with The Grapevine Crew.

