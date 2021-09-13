From Iceland — COVID Roundup: 26 Domestic Cases, Half Outside Quarantine

Photo by John Pearson

There were 26 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday. Of those, 13 were outside quarantine at diagnosis. There 14 domestic cases on Saturday, and 31 on Friday.

489 are in border screening quarantine, with 796 in domestic quarantine and 387 in isolation. Six are currently in hospital with the virus, with two in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 149.2, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 7.1.

266,050 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of September 10th, comprising 72% of the nation. 43,036 have also received booster shots.

For more information on current domestic restrictions, see here. Border regulations can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

If you appreciate our journalism, please join our High Five Club. As well as helping us to keep the lights on at Grapevine Towers, your membership gets you access to goodies such as discounts in our online shop, and regular video chats with The Grapevine Crew.