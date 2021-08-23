From Iceland — Fishing Artefacts Found In Seyðisfjörður

Photo by Joe de Sousa/Wikimedia Commons

Remains of an old sea shop may have been uncovered during an archeological excavation in Seyðisfjörður over the summer, reports RÚV. 200-year old mills have also been discovered on the site, but the potential uncovering of a sea shop is much more unique.

Hooks, fishing anglers and other well-crafted tools, some believed to have been used in hunting sharks, have been found on site which was a continuous residence for around a thousand years.

The mountainside of Bjólfur began being excavated in preparation for avalanche protections to be installed there. However, it is necessary that the archaeological remains be removed before construction continues.

First, an old mill with extensive irrigation work was uncovered and dated from 1800-1860. Ragnheiður Traustadóttir, director of Antikva, stated that finding a fairly well preserved mill of this kind was exciting. In fact, it was the first time a mill has been excavated. Soil samples will eventually indicate what was being ground at the mill.

Other relics likely used for fishing have been discovered there this summer and have been dated to at least 1362. At the time, the sea would’ve reached rather inland so the houses would’ve been seaside. Fish and whale bones have also been found there.

Next summer excavation will continue in the town of Fjörður to hopefully give a more complete picture of the history of the area.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.