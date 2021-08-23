From Iceland — Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir Brings Her Talent To Battlefield 2042

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

Composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, best known for her work in both television and film, has now brought her talent to a new medium: video games.

RÚV reports that the award-winning composer is making music for Battlefield 2042. The first person shooter will be released on PC, Playstation and Xbox on October 22nd, and Hildur’s score for the game will be released around that time on vinyl and on streaming services.

“We are excited about composing music for a video game for the first time, and to work with Electronic Arts,” a statement from Hildur and husband Sam Slater, who is also a composer, reads. “It was an extremely fruitful creative process, to immerse oneself in this world and create a unique and innovative sound world for the game.”

Hildur’s numerous accomplishments are probably very familiar to Grapevine readers. She has won an Emmy for her score for the television series Chernobyl, as well as both a Grammy and an Oscar for her score for Joker, amongst other accolades.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.