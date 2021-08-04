From Iceland — Lightning Warning Issued For Large Portion Of Iceland

Photo by Mike Switzerland/Wikimedia Commons

From today until Friday, the weather forecast shows, rain and warm weather will be sweeping across the country. Written remarks from the meteorologist state that these conditions increase the chances of a lightning strike in Iceland.

While lightning happens more often in Iceland than many would suspect, it is still quite uncommon. Icelandic conditions are usually not conducive to lightning, due to the lack of warm air.

However, for the next few days, temperatures from most of the country will be in the middle to high teens, during which heavy rains will be awash over the country. These conditions are ripe for lightning strikes, with increased chances in the southern portion of Iceland, where temperatures will be greater and rains heavier.

Come Friday, rains should begin to thin out, with partly to mostly cloudy skies forecast for most of the country, and temperatures reaching the low to mid teens.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.