From Iceland — Danish Man Flown To Akureyri After Polar Bear Attack

Photo by Hans-Jurgen Mager | Unsplash

A Danish man was flown to a hospital in Akureyri this Monday, August 2nd, after being bitten by a polar bear in Greenland.

Arktisk Kommando, official page for Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command on Facebook, reported the incident yesterday.

According to the report, Danish filmmakers were staying in a research cabin run by the University of Aarhus. On Monday night, they were awakened as a polar bear broke through a window and attacked one of the men, whose hand was bitten.

The attack took place near a Danish military base, Daneborg, in the northeast of Greenland. Soldiers were present to aid the men, but the man was then flown to Akureyri for further treatment. Wounds were not serious enough for admission to the hospital and after treatment, he was returned to Greenland.

The bear in question is recognized as a “trouble bear” by the Danish authorities and has been involved in previous acts of aggression against humans. If he continues his ways, he may be killed by authorities.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.