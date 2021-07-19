From Iceland — Meteorological Office Issues Air Pollution Warning For Greater Reykjavik Area

Photo by loftgaedi.is

The Meteorological Office of Iceland issued an air pollution warning for the capital area on Sunday connected to the eruption.

The warning follows increased measures of sulfur dioxide and sulfates in the air. These increased amounts are not connected to the most recent activity of the volcano, but instead to plumes from previous activity that have been blown into the region with wind patterns.

Although the Meteorological Office does not recommend the general population to stay inside, those vulnerable to air pollution, including small children and those with asthma, are advised to take precautions.

According to guidelines on air pollution during volcanic eruptions, the following are recommended:

Individuals with pre-existing pulmonary and heart diseases are encouraged to have their medications readily available.

Breathe with your nose as much as possible and avoid physical exercise outdoors during heavy pollution as this will reduce the amount of SO2 reaching the lungs.

Remaining indoors with windows closed also provides a significant protection against the pollution.

