From Iceland — Fire Brigade Make Their Most Daring Rescue... A Bird Stuck In A Tree

Photo by Wikimedia Commons / Pierre Selim

The capital area’s fire brigade received a bizarre call yesterday as they were told a bird needed rescuing from a tree, RÚV reported.

The bird in question was a small starling with a small thread on its legs. The same thread would be the bird’s downfall as it got tangled in the branches, causing it to hang upside down.

Luckily for the bird, Reykjavik’s fine fire brigade was soon dispatched.

Bird brain

The fire brigade were quick on the scene, equipped with all the proper gear a rescue mission of this calibre would take: a ladder.

It took literally minutes to rescue the bird who has been set free again, ever thankful to the fire brigade.

Unlike in cartoons, animals don’t get stuck in trees too often but what makes this especially bizarre is that the animal that needed saving was a bird, not a cat.

But, nonetheless, it was another victory for the Reykjavik fire brigade who continue to inspire hope in the country’s capital.

