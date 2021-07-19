From Iceland — Sixteen Diagnosed With COVID Yesterday, All Domestic And Ten Out Of Quarantine

Published July 19, 2021

Pixabay / Hvesna

Sixteen people were diagnosed domestically with COVID-19 yesterday, ten of which were quarantined, Vísir reports.

It is unknown how many of the infected had received a vaccination.

It’s never truly gone

Only one coronavirus infection was detected at the border yesterday.

124 people are in isolation and 385 are in quarantine. This is stated in the announcement of the Civil Defence, but the figures are preliminary.

Civil protection is reminding everyone that anyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, should get themselves tested if they start to have symptoms.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

