From Iceland — Valdimar Jóhannsson Film, Dýrið, Well Received At Cannes

Valdimar Jóhannsson Film, Dýrið, Well Received At Cannes

Published July 16, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Sulthan Auliya | Unsplash
Microsoft Paint

Icelandic film director Valdimar Jóhannsson’s latest film, Dýrið, has been receiving much buzz at Cannes.

The drama, written by Sjón and Valdimar Jóhannsson, stars Noomi Rapace and Ingvar Sigurðsson as a childless couple on an Icelandic farm. Alternately rendered into English as “Lamb” or “The Beast,” the film features a dark, supernatural twist to an otherwise emotionally realistic story.

The film has already been nominated twice: both for the Golden Camera Award, and also for Un Certain Regard, a category in the Cannes festival for films with non-traditional style.

The film has already been positively reviewed by both Hollywood Reporter and IndieWire. Both reviews have highlighted the dense atmosphere and mood created by Valdimar.

Lamb is scheduled to premiere in theaters in the autumn of 2021.

